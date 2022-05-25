Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.79 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.30 ($0.19). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,563,146 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £401.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.78.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

