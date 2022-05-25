JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB increased their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.81.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

