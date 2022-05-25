JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 227,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

