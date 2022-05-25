Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.59) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.