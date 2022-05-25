Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.62. 6,558,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,873,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

