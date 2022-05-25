John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:JBT traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.33. 6,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,259. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

