Jigstack (STAK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $601.00

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $601.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

