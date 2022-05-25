JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 4.1%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.90. 12,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 832,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

