JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $30.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,199,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 804,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

