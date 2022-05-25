James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 68,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,567. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 56.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

