Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.