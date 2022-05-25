Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.51. 5,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

