J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $324,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

