Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.91

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and traded as low as C$9.80. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 1,065,919 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

