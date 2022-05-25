iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.51. 2,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 525,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $588.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock worth $40,058,468. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

