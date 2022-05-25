Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.52. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 550 shares.

ITCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

