Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.52. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 550 shares.
ITCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
