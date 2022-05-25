iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
