iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,255,000.

IVV traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $396.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

