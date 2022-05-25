iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

