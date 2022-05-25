iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 149,453 shares.The stock last traded at $93.93 and had previously closed at $92.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

