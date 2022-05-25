iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

MUB stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

