iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.