iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 385,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 5,252,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,212. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

