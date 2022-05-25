iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. 8,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,462. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

