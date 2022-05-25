InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.35 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

