InvestFeed Hits Market Capitalization of $112,758.52 (IFT)

InvestFeed (IFT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One InvestFeed coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 97.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $112,758.52 and $2.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

