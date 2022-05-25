Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

