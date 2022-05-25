Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Paycom Software worth $327,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $266.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

