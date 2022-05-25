Invesco Ltd. Sells 551,874 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,899,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $409,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.