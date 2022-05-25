Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of Amphenol worth $350,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.