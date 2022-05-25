Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.93% of DXC Technology worth $388,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $14,399,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 291,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

