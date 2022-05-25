Invesco Ltd. Has $363.99 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 824,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $363,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

