Invesco Ltd. Has $359.50 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.90% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $359,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.