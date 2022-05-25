Invesco Ltd. Has $340.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $340,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 220,672 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 319.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

