Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $337,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.