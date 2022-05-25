Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of U.S. Bancorp worth $368,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

USB stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.