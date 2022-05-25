Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $418,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML opened at $546.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $605.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $509.55 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

