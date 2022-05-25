Invesco Ltd. Buys 24,166 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $379,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

