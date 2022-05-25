Invesco Ltd. Buys 198,337 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $372,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 707.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 467,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 409,628 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,071 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

