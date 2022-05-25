Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.331-2.356 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $595.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

