Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $61,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $238,005.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $211,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,551 shares of company stock worth $14,106,453 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

