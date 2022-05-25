Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IKTSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 16,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

