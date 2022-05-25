Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 13,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. Intertek Group has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

