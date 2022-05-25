Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.92

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.92 and traded as high as C$38.88. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$38.80, with a volume of 175,339 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8829729 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -364.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

