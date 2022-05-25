Internet of People 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

