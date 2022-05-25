International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.26

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 12087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 131,308 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $57,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

