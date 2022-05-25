Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.51

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.51 and traded as low as C$29.65. Interfor shares last traded at C$30.58, with a volume of 458,062 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, with a total value of C$100,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,572.02.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

