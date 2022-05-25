Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

ICE stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 45,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,895. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,567 shares of company stock worth $8,697,897. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

