Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,400. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Integra Resources (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
