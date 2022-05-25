Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,400. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,014,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

