Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli Sells 250 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $14,962.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 208,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,576. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

